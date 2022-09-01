Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BRC (BRCC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BRC (NYSE: BRCC):

8/23/2022 – BRC had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $17.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $19.00.

8/15/2022 – BRC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $11.00.

8/12/2022 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $15.00 to $12.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/2/2022 – BRC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

7/11/2022 – BRC had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00.

BRCC stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.45. 331,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,851. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. BRC Inc. has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $34.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BRC by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in BRC during the second quarter worth about $73,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in BRC by 549.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 373,761 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BRC by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BRC in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

