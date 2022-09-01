Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE: AND) in the last few weeks:
- 8/11/2022 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.50 to C$59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$53.00 to C$59.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/11/2022 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$57.00.
- 8/11/2022 – Andlauer Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$55.00 to C$65.00.
- 7/12/2022 – Andlauer Healthcare Group was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$54.50 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.
- 7/11/2022 – Andlauer Healthcare Group was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$51.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,597. Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$37.57 and a 52-week high of C$55.97. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
