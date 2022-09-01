Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 1st (AMGN, ECEL, FERG, GEMD, JET2, KNOS, LB, PGH, PPH, QXT)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, September 1st:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 310 ($3.75) target price on the stock.

Ferguson (LON:FERG)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 9,960 ($120.35) price target on the stock.

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 60 ($0.72) target price on the stock.

Jet2 (LON:JET2) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) price target on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 1,350 ($16.31) target price on the stock.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

Personal Group (LON:PGH) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 1,010 ($12.20) target price on the stock.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on the stock.

Quixant (LON:QXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. The firm currently has a GBX 260 ($3.14) target price on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

TRX Gold (TSE:TNX) (NYSE:TRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$1.00 price target on the stock.

