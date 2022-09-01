Analysts Set Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) PT at $44.25

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €42.00 ($42.86) to €45.50 ($46.43) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Sampo Oyj Stock Up 1.2 %

SAXPY stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sampo Oyj has a twelve month low of $19.82 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.98.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.