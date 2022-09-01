Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT at $98.25

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Match Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Match Group stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 176.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. Match Group has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $182.00.

Insider Transactions at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.