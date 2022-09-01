Analysts Set Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target at $76.71

Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Hologic by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 409.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. Hologic has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

