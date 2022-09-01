Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $22.85. Approximately 37,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 771,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company's product pipeline includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.