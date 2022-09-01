Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives $70.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Amundi in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Amundi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amundi from €67.70 ($69.08) to €66.60 ($67.96) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Amundi from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Amundi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $51.64 on Thursday. Amundi has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $90.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

