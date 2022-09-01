AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Shares Gap Up to $119.77

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $119.77, but opened at $130.00. AMTD Digital shares last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 822 shares traded.
AMTD Digital Stock Performance
AMTD Digital Company Profile
AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMTD Digital (HKD)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for AMTD Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.