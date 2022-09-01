ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,007,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 31st total of 1,141,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 173.6 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $7.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. ams-OSRAM has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ams-OSRAM to a “hold” rating and set a $10.33 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 4th.

About ams-OSRAM

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

