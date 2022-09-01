Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) Hits Market Capitalization of $72.40 Million

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Ampleforth Governance Token has a market capitalization of $72.40 million and $4.62 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $4.73 or 0.00023577 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,563.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,452.99 or 0.07238798 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004982 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001657 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00824687 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015486 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Coin Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 coins. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @AmpleforthOrg.
Buying and Selling Ampleforth Governance Token
