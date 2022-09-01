Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 905.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 16.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $240.30 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.