AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 31st total of 1,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 986,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 177.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,238. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AME has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

