Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.08

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 630957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$175.98 million and a PE ratio of 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.53.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.87 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Amerigo Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.32%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

In other news, Director Christian Caceres sold 31,945 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total value of C$36,097.85.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.