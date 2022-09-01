American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research cut their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,772. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Public Education will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in American Public Education by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 417,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

