American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 259,920 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $48,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.06. The company had a trading volume of 128,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,457. The stock has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. American Express has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

