American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Short Interest Update

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 550,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 551,410 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $18,792,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after purchasing an additional 193,277 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth about $5,883,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 1.1 %

American Equity Investment Life stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 18,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,383. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEL shares. Evercore ISI lowered American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

