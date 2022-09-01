American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:AXL traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $10.05. 17,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $6.36 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -45.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.13.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

