Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.92

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.92 and last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 116530 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMADY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($75.51) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -158.85 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.84.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

