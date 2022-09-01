Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 million, a PE ratio of -27.94 and a beta of 1.46. Altisource Asset Management has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Altisource Asset Management by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

