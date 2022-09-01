Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €30.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) received a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($19.39) target price on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($37.76) price target on Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of EPA:ALO opened at €20.56 ($20.98) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is €22.86. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($26.17) and a one year high of €37.37 ($38.13).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

