Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,800 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the July 31st total of 261,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:DRTS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 125,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,529. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24. Alpha Tau Medical has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $20.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRTS. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $697,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

