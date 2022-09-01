Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the July 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Price Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $157.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $186.98.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $30.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.80 by ($0.77). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 172.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.392 dividend. This is a boost from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.68, for a total transaction of $2,500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,176.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after purchasing an additional 568,100 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 636,230 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 198,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

