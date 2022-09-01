Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.67-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

LNT opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Alliant Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.60.

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNT. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 67.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at $273,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

