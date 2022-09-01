Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading 2.7% Higher

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.75 and last traded at $98.72. Approximately 6,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 243,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.11.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.10.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.45.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

