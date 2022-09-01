Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading 2.7% Higher

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.75 and last traded at $98.72. Approximately 6,420 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 243,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $245.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Melius initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.10.
Allegiant Travel Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.45.
Insider Activity
In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,071.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,072 shares of company stock worth $441,887 over the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,485,000 after acquiring an additional 915,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,476,000 after acquiring an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 616,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,173,000 after purchasing an additional 95,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.