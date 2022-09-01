Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Lifted to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$66.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,940. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of $35.26 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.79.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

