Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (ATD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on September 22nd

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th.

TSE:ATD opened at C$56.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.75 billion and a PE ratio of 17.21. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$45.23 and a 1-year high of C$60.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.89 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATD. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$65.80.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

