Algorand Price Down 4.4% Over Last Week (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001462 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $1.99 billion and $48.59 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00094455 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00021751 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.89 or 0.00262783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00024209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,321,542,417 coins and its circulating supply is 6,899,262,060 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

