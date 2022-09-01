Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,722 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.16% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alexander & Baldwin to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Alexander & Baldwin Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $18.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.30. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.66. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 222.23%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.