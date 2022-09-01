Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Update

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 6,270,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,245 shares of company stock worth $8,747,861 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,615,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 67,615 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACI. TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $27.51 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

