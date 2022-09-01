Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Reduced by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $597,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 93,900.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Albemarle from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.05.

ALB stock traded down $12.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $255.81. 9,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,009. The stock has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $298.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.80.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

