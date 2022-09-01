Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.26 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.27. The stock had a trading volume of 42,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.21.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $471,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.