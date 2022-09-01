AirCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (AIR)

AirCoin (AIR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One AirCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. AirCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and $83,026.00 worth of AirCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AirCoin has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004966 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004200 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005069 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002538 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132651 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00032871 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00083676 BTC.
AirCoin Profile
AirCoin (AIR) is a coin. AirCoin’s total supply is 443,100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,000,000,000,000 coins. AirCoin’s official Twitter account is @airtoken.
Buying and Selling AirCoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AirCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AirCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for AirCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AirCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.