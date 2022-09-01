Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 22,597 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,511,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,696.25.

On Monday, June 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00.

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $113.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,175,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,653,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average of $130.99.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

