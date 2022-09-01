Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,018,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 359,307 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.9% of Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $254,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock traded down $2.89 on Thursday, hitting $249.56. 20,908 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,224. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.04 and a 200-day moving average of $242.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

