Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Boosted by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,407 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

APD stock opened at $252.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.04 and a 200-day moving average of $242.96.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading

