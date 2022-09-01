AIOZ Network Tops One Day Volume of $284,896.00 (AIOZ)

AIOZ Network (AIOZ) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. During the last week, AIOZ Network has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market cap of $37.37 million and $284,896.00 worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0571 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,072.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004374 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005093 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002547 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133805 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00033711 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085948 BTC.
AIOZ Network Coin Profile
AIOZ Network is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 654,434,805 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork.
Buying and Selling AIOZ Network
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIOZ Network directly using U.S. dollars.
