AGL Energy Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.10 (ASX:AGL)

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

