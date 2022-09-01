AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo Sells 24,550 Shares

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 24,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $106,301.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 975,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AgileThought Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:AGIL opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. AgileThought, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get AgileThought alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AgileThought

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AgileThought in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in AgileThought in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AgileThought by 9.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in AgileThought in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AgileThought by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.