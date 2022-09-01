AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo Sells 24,550 Shares

AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 24,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $106,301.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 975,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AgileThought Trading Down 2.3 %
NASDAQ:AGIL opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $201.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of -0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. AgileThought, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AgileThought
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AgileThought (AGIL)
- How will the chip ban affect Nvidia’s stock?
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.