Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Down 14.3% in August

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 3,010,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

A traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 42.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,851,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $694,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,115,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $370,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,836 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.