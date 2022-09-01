Afton Capital Management LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Afton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. Occidental Petroleum accounts for approximately 4.8% of Afton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 498.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Capital One Financial lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 3.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,878,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, with a total value of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 152,713,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,474,091,314.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OXY traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.88. The stock had a trading volume of 862,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,418,670. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

