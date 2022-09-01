Afton Capital Management LLC Invests $1.66 Million in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Afton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Mosaic comprises about 3.5% of Afton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.96. 284,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,835,101. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its 200-day moving average is $57.22. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

