Afton Capital Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Afton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. Aspen Aerogels makes up approximately 9.3% of Afton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Afton Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Aspen Aerogels worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,420,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 218,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth $2,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,462. The company has a market cap of $486.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $45.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.64 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

