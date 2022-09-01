African Gold Acquisition (NYSE:AGAC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.90

African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 23861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

African Gold Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,418,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,916,000 after purchasing an additional 44,106 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in African Gold Acquisition during the first quarter worth $11,384,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in African Gold Acquisition by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 496,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in African Gold Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About African Gold Acquisition

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

