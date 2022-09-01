AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Gap Up to $19.28

Shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $20.19. AerSale shares last traded at $20.13, with a volume of 1,973 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASLE. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AerSale in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on AerSale to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get AerSale alerts:

AerSale Stock Up 3.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AerSale

AerSale ( NASDAQ:ASLE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. AerSale had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $139.61 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AerSale Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Kirton sold 4,398,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $71,303,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,585,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,328,897.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 26.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 12.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AerSale by 34.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AerSale by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AerSale by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

About AerSale

(Get Rating)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.