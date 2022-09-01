AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AVAV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.8 %

AVAV stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. 257,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,399. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,261,000 after acquiring an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,142,000 after acquiring an additional 184,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,002,000 after acquiring an additional 184,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.