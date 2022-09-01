AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2022

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

AVAV has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.8 %

AVAV stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. 257,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,399. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $114.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -492.47 and a beta of 0.50.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAVGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $242,690.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,412,000 after acquiring an additional 192,305 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,261,000 after acquiring an additional 63,863 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,142,000 after acquiring an additional 184,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,371,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,002,000 after acquiring an additional 184,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.