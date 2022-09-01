Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Short Interest Update

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the July 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 778,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE AJRD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.74. 2,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $528.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.53 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 5.74%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Aerojet Rocketdyne

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

In other news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 39,711 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,651,977.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,105,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,514 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.