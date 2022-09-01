Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc (NYSE:AMPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Merger Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Advanced Merger Partners by 1,103.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 613,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 562,796 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 338.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 438,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 4.9% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 339,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Merger Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Merger Partners by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 64,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Merger Partners Price Performance

AMPI remained flat at $9.81 on Thursday. 7,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,321. Advanced Merger Partners has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Advanced Merger Partners Company Profile

Advanced Merger Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

