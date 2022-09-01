Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.57 and last traded at $38.57. Approximately 4,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 465,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 21.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, GHE LLC bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

