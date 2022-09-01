Add.xyz (ADD) Market Cap Reaches $181,323.06

Add.xyz (ADD) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $181,323.06 and approximately $13.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for $0.0219 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,085.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00132735 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00032809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00083953 BTC.

About Add.xyz

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 8,296,071 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d.

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

According to CryptoCompare, "ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. "

